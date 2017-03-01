Police re-arrest Newark man for CDS possession and distribution

NEWARK, NJ — Furad Fleming, 18, of Newark, was re-arrested within 11 days for possession and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Newark police responded to New Community Corporation Complex to investigate citizen complaints of a man selling drugs near in the area. Near the intersection of Hayes Street and 15th Avenue, police arrested Fleming, who was in possession of 95 glassine envelopes of a suspected controlled dangerous substance – heroin – and $154.

Fleming was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance – heroin, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, distribution of controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school and distribution of controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public library.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Fleming was arrested, also in the Central Ward, after police officers conducted a motor vehicle stop and found Fleming in possession of 548 glassine envelopes of suspected controlled dangerous substance – heroin, 18 clear vials of suspected controlled dangerous substance – cocaine, a plastic bag of suspected controlled dangerous substance – marijuana – and $380 in cash.

In this incident, Fleming was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, distribution of controlled dangerous substance near a public park and distribution of controlled dangerous substance on school property.