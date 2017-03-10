Newark police arrest two men for weapon possession

NEWARK, NJ — Devonte Hayes, 24, and Naim Jones, 25, both of Newark, were arrested for possession of .38-caliber handgun on Tuesday, March 7.

At approximately 7 p.m., Newark police patrolling the area of Murray Street and Sherman Avenue conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a gray 2006 Pontiac Grand Am with motor vehicle violations. During the stop, the officers observed a handgun inside the vehicle. Both men were immediately arrested.

Jones was found to be in possession of 17 plastic containers of a suspected controlled dangerous substance, crack cocaine, and 4 plastic bags of a suspected controlled dangerous substance,marijuana. He was also in possession of approximately $260 in cash.

Hayes is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Jones is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons prohibited from weapons possession, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and hindering apprehension.