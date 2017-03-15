West Orange man found guilty of bias intimidation

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced March 13 that Exampliar Exantus, 47, of West Orange has been found guilty of four counts of fourth-degree bias intimidation following a trial before Superior Court Judge Marysol Rosero.

Assistant Prosecutor Tony Gutierrez, who tried the case, said on numerous occasions Exantus hurled racial epithets and denigrating comments about the ethnicity and sexual orientation of the 17-year-old male victim. Three of the events were captured on video; one was witnessed by local police. The incidents began Aug. 12, 2013, and continued to May 15, 2015. The victim and the defendant lived on the same block in West Orange.

“The state is satisfied that the jury concluded that this defendant clearly targeted this victim,” Gutierrez said in the press release.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.