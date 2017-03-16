Newark man arrested for receiving stolen property, East Orange man for robbery

NEWARK/EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Fugitive Apprehension Team has arrested Michael Crowley, 26, of Newark, in connection with a 2011 car theft incident, and Jarrette Shelton, 29, of East Orange, for a 2016 robbery.

On Monday, May 2, 2011, police responded to Varsity Road and Sanford Avenue of a call of a carjacking. A female victim was approached by two armed suspects, who demanded her vehicle, a black Nissan Maxima, and fled the area. That same day, officers observed the vehicle in the area of Elizabeth and Meeker avenues. The driver and two passengers exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers apprehended and arrested a male juvenile from Newark on that date.

Based on their investigation, detectives determined that Michael Crowley is also a suspect in this incident and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Fugitive Apprehension Team detectives arrested him on Wednesday, March 1, without incident. Crowley is charged with receiving stolen property.

After an extensive and ongoing investigation, Fugitive Apprehension Team detectives also arrested Jarrette Shelton on Wednesday, March 1, for the armed robbery of a male victim in the West Ward on Sunday, Nov. 27. Shelton was arrested in East Orange without incident and charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.