Police arrest Newark man for possession of loaded weapon and CDS

NEWARK, NJ — Charles Smallwood, 27, of Newark, was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun and controlled dangerous substances distribution on Saturday, March 18.

During an investigation in the South Ward, at Elizabeth Avenue and Alpine Street, detectives of the Newark Police Division’s Special Enforcement Bureau observed a gray 2013 Jeep Cherokee with a broken tail light and conducted a motor vehicle stop at approximately 1 p.m. When detectives approached the vehicle, they observed the passenger, Smallwood, with a black .357-Magnum handgun loaded with six hollow-point bullets. The handgun had been reported stolen. Smallwood was immediately arrested.

Detectives also found Smallwood in possession of 396 glassine envelopes of suspected controlled dangerous substances – heroin – and $1,036.

Smallwood is charged with controlled dangerous substances possession – heroin, controlled dangerous substances distribution, controlled dangerous substances distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, controlled dangerous substances distribution within 500 feet of a public housing complex, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons – hollow-point bullets, possession of a handgun while committing a controlled dangerous substances offense, certain persons prohibited from weapon possession and receiving stolen property – handgun.