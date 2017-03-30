Task force investigates shooting death of Maplewood sexagenarian

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced March 29 that the Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Task Force is continuing the investigation of the March 13 fatal shooting of Deborah Burton, 62, of Maplewood.

Burton was shot while in the area of 43 Third St. in Newark. The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and the victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital a short time later.

There is no evidence, at this time, to indicate that the victim was carjacked, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly, who added that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 877-847-7432.

There is no additional information available at this time.