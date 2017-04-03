Driver in Short Hills Mall carjacking murder convicted on all counts

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced March 31 that an Essex County jury has convicted Basim Henry, 36, of South Orange of murder and felony murder for the Dec. 15, 2013, murder of 30-year-old Hoboken lawyer Dustin Friedland, following a trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin.

Henry was also convicted of conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. The jury also convicted Henry, in a separate trial, of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

When he is sentenced, Henry faces life in prison without possibility of parole.

Friedland and his wife were shopping at The Mall at Short Hills just 10 days before Christmas in 2013 when Henry and three others carjacked the couple, taking their 2012 Range Rover, and fatally shooting Dustin Friedland.

Henry was the driver of the getaway car.

The three others involved in the crime — Kevin Roberts, 39, of Newark; Karif Ford, 35, of Newark; and Hanif Thompson, 32, of Irvington — are expected to be tried separately. The date for their trials have not yet been set.

Following the verdict, Ravin revoked bail and set the sentencing for Henry for May 5.

The case was tried by assistant prosecutors Brian Matthews and Ralph Amirata.

“We’re gratified by the jury’s verdict. We respect the work the jurors did and hope it brings the Friedland family one step closer to closure,” Amirata said.

At the time of the carjacking murder, Henry was on federal supervised release for a bank robbery, having completed a federal prison sentence. He also has prior convictions for possession of an assault firearm and eluding police.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.