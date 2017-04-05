Man enters guilty plea to aggravated manslaughter

NEWARK, NJ — Jonathan Balaguer, 29, of Newark, pled guilty on Tuesday, April 4, to the Oct. 9, 2014, fatal shooting of Julio Martinez, 35, also of Newark, before Superior Court Judge Verna Leath.

Assistant Prosecutor Margarita Rivera, who handled the case, said Martinez was sitting in a car in the vicinity of 70 South St., when he was shot by Balaguer. The state alleged that Balaguer approached the vehicle and shot Martinez at around 8:45 p.m. The two knew each other.

Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, May 8, before Leath. According to the terms of the plea agreement, Balaguer is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Rivera said, “Although this in no way will fill their loss, hopefully, the resolution of the criminal matter will bring some peace to the Martinez family.’’