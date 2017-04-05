Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen

NEWARK, NJ — A 17-year-old Newark resident has been arrested on Tuesday, April 4, and charged with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Malik Bullock, also of Newark.

Bullock was fatally shot on Friday, March 31, in the 400 block of Hawthorne Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male juvenile was shot, but survived.

The name of the 17-year-old charged in that murder is not being released at this time, because he is a juvenile.

He is being charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Court proceedings involving the juvenile who has been charged will not be public unless he is waived up to adult court.

No other information is available on this case at this time.