Two men arrested, one for CDS distribution, the other for aggravated assault

NEWARK, NJ — Ali Harris, 23, of Newark, was arrested on Wednesday, April 5, for possession of a loaded firearm and CDS distribution.

At approximately 2:21 p.m., officers patrolling the area of South 10th Street and Clinton Avenue were in an unmarked police vehicle when a male passed the vehicle emanating a strong marijuana odor. When officers approached, the man ran, tossing a fanny pack bag he was wearing to the ground.

The bag contained a loaded .25-caliber handgun and 28 plastic sandwich bags of marijuana. The suspect, Harris, was apprehended and immediately arrested. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, controlled dangerous substance possession, controlled dangerous substance distribution, controlled dangerous substance distribution within 1000 feet of a school and resisting arrest.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, April 5, police arrested Anthony Pena, 20, of Ewing, for an aggravated assault at a residence located at Brinsmaid Place near Brill Street.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to the residence on a call of a man with a gun. The victim, who is the property owner, arrived at the residence and located the suspect inside one of the rooms. The suspect pointed a BB gun at the victim and a struggle ensued.

Police arrested Pena at the scene and recovered the weapon. He is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, simple assault and criminal trespass.