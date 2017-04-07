WO woman arrested for DWI in Cedar Grove

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — A motor vehicle collision involving a car and a dump truck on Pompton Avenue in Cedar Grove resulted in the arrest of a 70-year-old West Orange woman for driving while intoxicated on the morning of April 5, according to police.

Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following the accident. According to police reports, the woman reportedly crossed over the double-yellow lines while traveling northbound on Pompton Avenue near the Cedar Grove Garden Center and hit the dump truck. The West Orange woman was trapped in the car and had to be freed by the Cedar Grove Fire Department.

The Cedar Grove Ambulance and Rescue Squad responded in addition to the Cedar Grove police and fire departments.