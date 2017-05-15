Warrants issued for two suspects in separate shooting incidents

NEWARK, NJ — Hassan Hutson, 32, of Newark, and Marquise Robinson, 22, of East Orange, are being sought by Newark police for separate shooting incidents.

On Friday, May 5, at approximately 9 p.m., police responded to the 700-block of South 19th Street on a call of a man shot. Police located the 36-year old victim, who was transported to University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and released.

Major Crimes detectives developed evidence that Hutson is a suspect in this shooting. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

On Sunday, May 7, at 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 300-block of North 6th Street on a call of a gunshot. No one was reported injured in this incident.

Detectives developed evidence that Robinson is a suspect in this shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

While police are actively searching for these suspects, they seek the public’s assistance in quickly locating and removing them from the streets. Both investigations are continuing.