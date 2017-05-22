Maplewood, surrounding police respond to large fight in DeHart

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Sunday, May 21, at approximately 5:52 p.m., Maplewood police officers responded to a report of a large fight in DeHart Park, according to a May 22 press release from the township. A group of approximately 150 to 200 individuals, believed to be juveniles, were observed in the park when officers arrived. Officers worked to prevent physical altercations between the individuals and assistance was requested from other agencies to assist in having the group disperse from the area. Officers from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and police departments in Union, Irvington, Millburn, Springfield and South Orange responded. With the assistance of the other agencies, officers were subsequently able to clear the park.

Officers monitored the groups as they exited the area. A fight subsequently occurred in Irvington near the Maplewood border involving individuals that had been cleared from the park. Maplewood officers as well as officers from the other jurisdictions were quickly on scene to break up the altercation. While on scene working to resolve the situation, officers were informed by a 14-year-old male that he was the victim of a robbery that had occurred when the individuals were in DeHart Park.

As a result of the investigation on scene, a 19-year-old male from Newark was taken into custody for receiving stolen property in relation to the reported robbery. The victim of the robbery did not initially report any injuries but later complained of not feeling well. The victim was evaluated by the Maplewood Fire Department. The victim’s mother refused further medical attention at that time.

The incident is under investigation and there is no further information or comment regarding the incident at this time.