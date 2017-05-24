Woman and man arrested for robbery, aggravated assault

NEWARK, NJ — The Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Sakeya N. Hayes, 32, and Alvin Wright, 27, both of Newark and both wanted in connection with a robbery and aggravated assault that occurred on Saturday, May 20.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to Palm Street near Tremont Avenue on a call of an assault. Two female victims were robbed of cash and assaulted by a woman and man.

Detectives developed evidence that Hayes and Wright are suspects in this incident and obtained warrants for their arrest.

F.A.T. detectives arrested Hayes and Wright on Wednesday, May 24, without incident. Both are charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of robbery and conspiracy.