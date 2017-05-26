NJ Transit ticket agent charged with selling fake tickets

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo announced May 22 that John A. Davey, 49, of East Brunswick has been arrested and charged with official misconduct, theft and forgery.

The investigation was conducted by the NJ Transit Police Fraud Investigation Unit and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Davey’s first court appearance is scheduled for June 13 at the Veteran’s Court House in Newark.

An NJ Transit ticket agent for 29 years, it is alleged that Davey was forging rail tickets and selling them for cash. He would place “no cash” signs on NJ Transit’s ticket vending machines at the New Brunswick Station, which caused cash-paying customers to come to the ticket counter to purchase tickets. It is alleged that he would sell the fake pre-printed tickets and keep the cash.

At the time of his arrest, Davey was in possession of $1,285.95 in cash and 101 forged tickets, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office. The tickets were printed on authentic NJ Transit ticket stock that was allegedly removed from the New Brunswick train station by Davey.

NJ Transit Police recovered additional ticket stock and a thermal printer from Davey’s East Brunswick home, according to the release.

The investigation is active and ongoing. These are mere accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information is urged to contact New Jersey Transit Police Detective Michael Bavosa at 973-491-8953.