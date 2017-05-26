Maplewood man charged with identity theft

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray announced May 25 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Aniol Sejour, 30, of Maplewood with identity theft and trafficking in personal financial information.

According to Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Walter J. Dirkin, who is handling the case, it is alleged that Sejour redirected mail from numerous individuals to his personal address. At least 40 credit card and/or debit card accounts in the victims’ names have been identified, according to Dirkin. Sejour also allegedly gained access to checks and passed checks in the names of his victims.

Sejour was arrested May 24 and charged. The alleged crimes were discovered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which opened an investigation because of the number of change of addresses that were directed to his address. The U.S. Post Office also received complaints from residents who said they had not requested a change of address. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigation resulted in the arrest of Sejour.

It is alleged that when detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant at Sejour’s home they discovered multiple bank books, credit and debit cards, multiple credit card device readers or swipers, and handwritten notes containing other personal identifying information.

Sejour has been released from custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on June 13.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.