Victim of South Orange fatal motor vehicle crash identified

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and South Orange Police Chief Kyle Kroll announced June 16 that the victim in a June 15 fatal pedestrian incident has been identified as William E. Owens, 65, of South Orange.

On Thursday, June 15, at approximately 3:15 p.m., South Orange police officers responded to the South Mountain train station overpass on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle that had been traveling on West Montrose Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene officers discovered that Owens had been struck by a 2012 Nissan Versa driven by a 55-year-old woman. According to police, the vehicle appeared to have exited the roadway at the crest of the hill and upon doing so struck Owens, who had been walking on the sidewalk.

Owens was transported to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene. At this time, no charges have been filed against her.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the South Orange Police Department in conjunction with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.