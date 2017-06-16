Man arrested for arson homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Harold Greene, Jr., 47, of Newark, was arrested on Thursday, June 15, and charged with the murder of Paul Hook, 56, also of Newark.

On Tuesday, June 13, firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the basement at 756 Clinton Ave. in Newark at approximately 7:51 p.m. While putting the fire out, they found an unresponsive man. The man, later identified as Hook, was rushed to Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

On Wednesday, June 14, Hook was pronounced dead at approximately 8:39 p.m.

Members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force responded to the scene because the preliminary investigation indicated an accelerate may have been used to start the fire.

Greene was charged with murder, aggravated arson, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The investigation is active an ongoing.