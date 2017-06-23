Pedestrian killed in Newark motor vehicle collision

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced June 23 that the Newark Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident.

On June 22 at approximately 6:45 p.m., Tamara Campbell, 35, of Newark was struck by an 87-year-old female driver from Newark who was driving a 2000 Hyundai Sonata.

Campbell was rushed to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead one hour later at 7:43 p.m. The incident occurred at Broadway and Third Avenue in Newark.

In addition to striking the pedestrian, the driver hit two utility poles, a traffic control box, a tree, a fence and a parked car.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver who remained at the scene following the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.