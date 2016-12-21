West Orange Education Foundation donates $3,600 to boys’ step team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Education Foundation presented the West Orange High School boys’ step team with a check for $3,600 at the Dec. 12 Board of Education meeting. The award-winning team are current state champions and former national champions.

The team cheered as team director William Farley said the money will be used for new team competition uniforms, T-shirts and carry bags. WOEF President Kathy Tague and West Orange Scholarship Fund Treasurer Jim Quinn were on hand to make the announcement and present the check.

In addition to the donation for the step team, the WOEF will also donate $1,400 to the Music Production Club at West Orange High School for equipment.

The West Orange Education Foundation was founded in 1966 to raise funds for computer technology improvements at the high school. Since that time, the foundation established the West Orange and Mountain High School alumni funds, led by the efforts of Mayor Robert Parisi. The WOEF raised $100,000 to help fund the Joe Suriano Track and Field Complex at West Orange High School as well as other capital improvements throughout the district.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD