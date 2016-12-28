Glen Ridge Schools plans kindergarten registration

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Registration for Glen Ridge children who will enter the 4-year-old pre-kindergarten or the 5-year-old kindergarten program in September 2017 will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. from Jan. 9 through Jan. 13. Pupils residing on the north side of Bloomfield Avenue should register at Forest Avenue School, and pupils residing on the south side of Bloomfield Avenue should register at Linden Avenue School.

Forest Avenue School evening registration will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Linden Avenue School evening registration will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12. Any resident who cannot participate in the daytime registration is welcome to come at this time to register his or her child.

There will be two sessions of pre-kindergarten at Linden Avenue School, the half-day session from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and the full-day session from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Forest Avenue School will have one full-day session only, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the time of registration, the following documentation is required:

• original birth certificate;

• student health records — it is important that all immunization and health records be complete at the time of registration,

• proof of residency; and

• the non-refundable deposit for pre-K.

Supporting documentation of proof of residency is one of the following:

• property tax bill;

• deed; or

• settlement statement or lease;

Plus one of the following:

• current utility bill;

• credit card receipt;

• itemized bill;

• bank statement;

• voter registration card; or

• court orders or agreements with state agencies.

All registration documents can be downloaded by going to the Glen Ridge Public Schools website, www. glenridge.org, or they can be picked up at the Forest Avenue and Linden Avenue schools on Jan. 3. Registration packets will be accepted starting Jan. 9. Students currently in pre-K need not re-register.

According to Board of Education policy, Glen Ridge children must be 4 years old by Oct. 1, 2017, to be eligible for the 4-year-old pre-kindergarten program in September, 2017.

To be eligible to enter the 5-year-old kindergarten program in September 2017, Glen Ridge children must be 5 years old by Oct. 1, 2017. Also, according to Board of Education policy, the superintendent may review existing boundary lines and recommend to the board such changes as may be justified by an educationally sound balance of student populations.