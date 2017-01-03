Festival at Kelly Elementary celebrates world diversity

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 30th annual International Fifth Grade Festival, held Dec. 16 at Kelly Elementary School, celebrated world diversity and the two teachers who first began the annual event.

Former teachers Betty Byrne and Lois Zimmer first began the tradition at Kelly in 1986, then Pleasantdale. As the years passed, the school continued to grow in its diversity, making the program even more meaningful. The program began with the traditional “Parade of Nations,” including flags and many students dressed in native outfits.

This year’s fifth grade represented more than 30 different nationalities. Through the use of traditional songs, dances, and cultural food dishes the students learned about the varied, fascinating cultural backgrounds of their classmates, while also highlighting similarities between all people.

The fifth-grade students celebrated with songs and dances from across the world. Music teacher Deb Rees led the students in performances of “MacNamara’s Band” from Ireland, the Hanukkah song “Ocho Kandelikas” in Ladino, an Albanian traditional dance, Indian national anthem “Jana Gana Mana,” “Sweet Potato” and “Mango Walk” from Jamaica, “Tingalayo” from Haiti, a Shel Silverstein poem translated into Hungarian, a guitar performance of the Beatles’ “I’m Only Sleeping” from England, “Las Mananitas” from Central America, a Peruvian dance and Chilean folk song, “Get it Together” from Africa, and “My America” from the United States.

Each student was responsible for creating a beautiful handmade flag, and a fact-filled illustrated poster about their native country, which adorned the cafeteria, and families and special guests then dined on a smorgasbord provided by each student representing their own cultural background.

“Through their music and dance, our students have touched the hearts of all of us and filled our buckets to the brim!” Kelly Principal Joanne Pollara said. “The fifth-grade musical performance reminds us that in every culture the language of music reflects the joys and sometimes the sorrows of life. It brings us joy and comfort. It helps us to celebrate the goodness and light in each other. Sometimes when words fail, music speaks. We heard the voices of our fifth graders loud and clear.”

