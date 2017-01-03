County, town officials meet to improve Riker Hill in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., third from left, met with Livingston Mayor Al Anthony, fourth from left, and members of the Livingston Township Council on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to discuss enhancing the aesthetics, public access and passive recreation opportunities at Riker Hill Art Park in Livingston. During the meeting, the DiVincenzo said the County will hire a landscape architect to create an improvement plan for the 42-acre park.