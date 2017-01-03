County, town officials meet to improve Riker Hill in Livingston

By on No Comment

Photo Courtesy of Essex County
From left are Livingston councilmen Edward Meinhardt and Shawn Klein, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., Livingston Mayor Al Anthony, Freeholders Leonard Luciano and Patricia Sebold, and Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., third from left, met with Livingston Mayor Al Anthony, fourth from left, and members of the Livingston Township Council on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to discuss enhancing the aesthetics, public access and passive recreation opportunities at Riker Hill Art Park in Livingston. During the meeting, the DiVincenzo said the County will hire a landscape architect to create an improvement plan for the 42-acre park.

  , , ,

County, town officials meet to improve Riker Hill in Livingston added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply