Air Force honors GRHS grad

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Lt. Col. Mark Archer of the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Glen Ridge Class of 1992, has won the 2016 Outstanding Officer of the Year. This annual honor is awarded to the officer who displays superior leadership, outstanding job performance, community involvement, and personal achievement.

Archer is currently chief of weapons and tactics of the163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, March Air Reserve Base, Calif. The 163d Attack Wing is comprised of more than 800 personnel and provides support to more than 200 additional members at geographically separated locations. The wing is California Air National Guard’s exclusive MQ-9 Reaper Operations unit, providing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support, as well as tactical combat support.

Archer was born in 1973 in Glen Ridge. After his graduation from Glen Ridge High School in 1992, he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, and received a Bachelor of Science in 1997.

He began his military career in 1997, receiving a commission in the U.S. Navy from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Following graduation, Archer attended the U.S. Navy’s undergraduate pilot training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Pensacola, Fla. After graduating from pilot training, he was assigned to HS-6, at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego Calif., flying the HH-60 combat search and rescue helicopter. His first deployment was flying combat missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In 2003, Colonel Archer deployed aboard the USS Nimitz in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After separating from the U.S. Navy in 2006, Archer joined the California Air National Guard and flew the MQ-1 Predator and operated over 2,900 hours in support of operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and New Dawn.

In 2015, he transitioned to the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft and upgraded to instructor and flight evaluator. Colonel Archer is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours in various aircraft.