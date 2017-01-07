Orange suffers ninth homicide of 2016 on Christmas Eve

ORANGE, NJ — Orange’s ninth and final homicide of 2016 occurred on Main Street on Christmas Eve.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Orange Police Director Todd Warren announced that the Orange Police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office were investigating a fatal shooting in a press release Monday, Dec. 26.

“At approximately 1:20 p.m. (on Saturday, Dec. 24), 17-year-old Christopher Terry of Orange was shot in the vicinity of 171 Main Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:30 p.m.,” according to the release.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren issued a public statement about the homicide, as well as another shooting incident that took place in the city during the holiday weekend.

“On Christmas Eve, a cowardly act of gun violence by a criminal took the life of a 17-year-old rival gang member in Orange,” Warren said Wednesday, Dec. 28. “The killer fled to another city and remains at large. Our police department, in conjunction with other law enforcement authorities, is pursuing this killer. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is taking the lead in this investigation and further inquiries should be directed to their office.”

Warren also stated: “Our police are also investigating another shooting over the Christmas weekend.” However, neither his administration nor the Orange Police Department released any information regarding the second shooting.

“These violent acts will not be tolerated in my city; they are a threat to our quality of life and the progress we have made as a community,” Warren said in the statement. “In addition to the ongoing traffic stops and random checkpoints throughout Orange, I am asking our residents with information on these crimes to call the Orange Tip Line at 973-666-0097. The Tip Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All Tip Line calls are treated confidentially. If you know gang members, or if your children are involved in gangs that are engaged in criminal behavior, call the Tip Line and give information that will help keep our community safe.”