Town government reorganizes for coming year

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield reorganizational meeting was held Thursday, Jan. 5, at Bloomfield Middle School. Although the auditorium was only partially filled, the 300 spectators who did attend would have overwhelmed the council chamber at Town Hall had the ceremony been held in that space. Township Administrator Matthew Watkins served as the master of ceremonies.

The spacious setting and subdued lighting was also appropriate for the Bloomfield Mandolin Orchestra. It offered a musical interlude during an event which traditionally spotlights oaths and speeches.

The oaths were taken by the three winning council members and a mayor. They were all on the same Democrat slate in the November elections.

Being sworn in by Sen. Ron Rice, D-Essex, was incumbent Councilwoman Wartyna Davis. Davis is starting her second term. Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. administered the oath of office to Ted Gamble, a successful challenger for a vacant council seat. Essex County Freeholder-at-large Brendan Gill swore in incumbent Councilman Carlos Pomares who is starting his second term.

Mayor Michael Venezia was sworn in by DiVincenzo who asked Essex County Democratic Party Chairman Leroy Jones to join him. Venezia is beginning his second term. All council terms are for three years.

The invocation was given by the Rev. Joel Hubbard, of Park United Methodist Church. Hubbard called upon God to provide the elected officials with a compassion “beyond the depth of their own soul” as they lead the community.

Also on the BMS auditorium stage were Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker and Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, both D-28th District. Noted in the audience were Glen Ridge Mayor Stuart Patrick, East Orange Mayor Lester Taylor, Freeholder Cynthia Toro, D-5th District, and Freeholder-at-large Patricia Sebold, D-Essex.

When swearing in Davis, Rice repeated the words, “under the authority of the people.” He did this, he said, because some people forget these words. Rice said Bloomfield was in its best shape ever and across the state was getting noticed. Gill copied Rice and repeated the same words to Pomares.

DiVincenzo told the audience that Gamble’s young son, Asher, had said that he was not especially happy with the playground at Watsessing Park. When he heard this, the county executive said he sent architects to the park. He assured Asher, who was on stage with his parents, that the playground would be improved shortly.

In swearing in Venezia, DiVincenzo called him his good son. Jones said the swearing in represents “a journey that has been beneficial to Bloomfield.” Jones’ comment may possibly have been an allusion to the primary season surprise when he changed the candidates on the party line, removing former Councilman Joseph Lopez and his slate and inserting Venezia and his slate. Caputo said the 28th District was unified to give its support to the newly elected Bloomfield officials.

“We can’t solve all the problems,” he said, “but let’s turn a new page.”

Each of the newly elected spoke.

Davis thanked the people for re-electing her. A professor of political science, she said she was nonetheless grateful for the opportunity to be part of Venezia’s “master class” in politics. She also said she was proud of her work on rent control, the Bloomfield Civil Rights Commission, the Martin Luther King Jr. observance, and the day of community service dedicated to King.

Gamble thanked Venezia for giving him the opportunity to join the council.

“Without you, I wouldn’t be standing here,” he said.

He thanked Davis for being a “moral compass” and Pomares for his varied interests. He also acknowledged 2nd Ward Councilman Nicholas Joanow for his guidance. And he expressed his appreciation to his wife, Jen, and son.

“When you get me, you get the whole Gamble team,” he said.

Pomares thanked Gill for being a supporter of the Morris Canal Greenway, an advocacy of Pomares. And he thanked his family who, he said, provided him

with a sense of public service while he was growing up.

Venezia thanked DiVincenzo.

“You make wanting to serve contagious,” he said.

Jones was acknowledged for his critical support, and Venezia thanked his wife, Laura, who he called most supportive. He also brought his young daughter, Ella, almost 2, into the picture. He said that although she did not know it, the effort made by him and his council will make Bloomfield better for all children. The benediction was given by Rev. Vernon Miller, of the New Light Baptist Church.