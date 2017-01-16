Scott Kelly shares his experiences with a large audience in Morristown

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MORRISTOWN, NJ — World-renowned retired American astronaut and West Orange native Capt. Scott Kelly spoke at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Jan. 12 about his life and experiences in space. Kelly spent one year in space aboard the International Space Station and set a record for most accumulated days in space for an American astronaut. During the question-and-answer phase of the talk, Kelly credited being chosen to be the “medic” on the space station, in part, to the training and experience he received from the West Orange First Aid Squad in his youth.

Principal Joanne Pollara of West Orange’s Kelly Elementary School, which was recently named after Kelly and his twin brother, Mark Kelly, who is also a retired astronaut, was in the audience and she asked Scott Kelly what advice he would like to share with the students of his alma mater. Kelly, who earlier in the talk had revealed that he had not always been the best student, said the fact that he was able to become an astronaut should tell them that they too can achieve their dreams, conveying that anything is possible if you work hard and put your mind to it.

Debbie Hochberg contributed the text and photos.