Seniors pitch in to help prepare for future emergencies

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Human Services, which covers Glen Ridge and Bloomfield, put together 400 “disaster bags” earlier this week at the Bloomfield Civic Center. The bags are dark blue, stylish, roomy and intended for seniors in the two communities. The bags were filled with supplies that would be useful at anytime but might be especially handy should a storm knock out electricity.

There is a survival blanket in the bag. It is folded into a package the size of a small Kleenex. Also included is a water container, flashlight, first-aid box and a hefty-sized can opener. The bags were federally funded. U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-11th, who represents Bloomfield, was on hand, as was Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia.

The bags were stuffed by volunteers for an organization called RSVP — Retired Senior Volunteer Program. It is under the umbrella of Jewish Family Services of Metro-West. According to RSVP director Stephanie Grove, Secaucus, West Orange and Newark have already received disaster bags.

“We work very closely with Bloomfield Human Services,” Grove said.

The Bloomfield Neighbor-to-Neighbor Network will facilitate the delivery of the bags. Bloomfield Human Service Supervisor Paula Peikes said there is a limited number of bags so seniors should come in for them or, if they cannot, call and arrangements will be made to have them delivered.

Peikes said Glen Ridge Borough Administrator Michael Rohal, and various Glen Ridge agencies, such as the police department, will be asked to identify any seniors they think may need a disaster bag.

Susan Schechter, the clinical director for older adult issues, with Jewish Family Services, said her organization covers Essex, Morris and Sussex counties, and parts of Union and Hudson counties. It acquired the federal contract to distribute the bags and hired RSVP.

“RSVP is in Essex and Hudson counties,” she said. “We got the contract from the federal government. We’re responsible for recruiting the volunteers. We provide a lot of services. We felt the mission of RSVP matched ours.”

Frelinghuysen’s office, she said, was notified about the Civic Center event because Frelinghuysen is on the Congressional Appropriations Committee and represents Bloomfield and Glen Ridge. Peikes said the bags will also be distributed through various food pantries, assisting needy seniors, and the family visitation program of Human

Services. She said Grove interned with the Bloomfield Department of Health and this helped facilitate the bags coming to the township and Glen Ridge.