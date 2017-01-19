FBI raids Orange City Hall

ORANGE, NJ — Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Orange City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and shut it down for the day, just months after Orange City Council members and City Clerk Joyce Lanier discovered the FBI had issued Mayor Dwayne Warren’s administration and former city attorney Dan Smith a subpoena to testify before a grand jury on Friday, July 22, in relation to the raid on the Orange Public Library on Thursday, July 21.

“A search warrant was executed by the FBI in the city of Orange Township,” Keith Royster, the Orange public information director, said Tuesday, Jan. 17. “City Hall was closed on Jan. 11, but opened Jan. 12 at 8:30 a.m. The city is cooperating with authorities.”

The latest FBI raid comes after the July 21 library warrant and the July 22 City Hall subpoena related to an ongoing FBI investigation into allegations of theft of federal government funds; theft and accepting corrupt payments concerning an organization receiving federal funds; conspiracy to commit theft and accept corrupt payments; wire fraud; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; extortion under color of official right, conspiracy to do the same; and money laundering “for the period Dec. 1, 2013, to present” at the library by city officials, including former acting business administrator Willis Edwards and Tyshammie Cooper, the current chief of staff for the mayor and an East Orange 4th Ward City Councilwoman who formerly served on the Orange Public Library Board of Directors.

The warrant and subpoena served on the Orange Public Library and City Hall in 2016 are tied to a $48,000 federal Housing and Urban Development Department grant received through Essex County and then repaid to the county after questions about its origin and use arose that attracted the attention of the feds.

Essex County officials have denied any wrongdoing in relation to the $48,000 HUD grant. Edwards went on the record denying any impropriety and Cooper has made no public comment.

But a search-and-seizure warrant signed by Judge Michael A. Hammer that the FBI executed at Orange City Hall on Jan. 11 appears to indicate the agency has expanded its investigation to include other possible breaches of federal law. It requested the same information and materials as the July 21 warrant and July 22 subpoena for “Evidence and instrumentalities of violations from Aug. 1, 2012, to present.”

That means the FBI is now looking through records of transactions by anyone in the Warren administration since the mayor was sworn into office July 1, 2012, including transactions conducted from the time Edwards served as acting business administrator through his “illegal” stint as deputy business administrator, and any other position he had as an Orange employee.

The same goes for Cooper. And the Jan. 11 warrant also added a couple of new names, including the Orange YWCA or Recreation Center; Suez North America and United Water; Veolia; Edmund DeVeaux; John Colagrande; Jerry Prevete; Todd Hay; Michele Delisfort; Timur Davis; Dwayne Archibald; Anthony Salters, and “tuition reimbursement benefits for Willis Edwards.”

Davis, the current executive director of the Orange Public Library, and Salters, the former executive director of the Orange Democratic Committee, are probably the two most recognizable names added to the FBI’s investigation. Davis has retained an attorney who advised him not to comment about the ongoing investigation.

When Salters left the Warren administration to work for the Orange Public Library, he said he was no longer employed by the city government, since the library and its operations are supposed to be separate from the city. But, during Edwards’ and Cooper’s tenures, the city took over the library’s payroll operations. Salters currently serves as the chairman of the Hillside Democratic Committee in that Union County town, current Orange Democratic Committee Chairman Kerry Coley opted not to reappoint him to serve as the the committee’s executive director last year.

Salters didn’t have any problem commenting on his inclusion in the FBI’s Jan. 11 warrant.

“The FBI asked for all invoices and documents for contracts since Aug. 1, 2012, in Orange,” said Salters on Sunday, Jan. 15. “This includes me. Thank God I always had a council-approved contract and never got paid before submitting detailed invoices for services rendered. Which I still maintain hard copies and the emails sent at that time.”

Former Orange City Council President William Lewis said it’s a good thing Salters retained his records so he can clearly show he was not involved in any alleged wrongdoing.

“I’ve been saying from the beginning, once Judge (Christine) Farrington ruled that Willis Edwards had been hired and paid illegally by Mayor Warren, that any of the city finances or fiscal dealings that occurred while he was employed illegally are suspect and should be investigated by the City Council or other appropriate authorities,” Lewis said Sunday, Jan. 15. “That’s includes the YWCA deal. Who knows what kinds of shenanigans were going on with the city’s records and bookkeeping practices while Willis Edwards was in charge? Dwayne Warren basically turned the city over to Willis for four years and let him do whatever he wanted to do and now we’re left with the mess that he was allowed to make.”

Orange Citizens Budget Advisory Committee member Bruce Meyer also laid the blame for Edwards and Cooper’s alleged improprieties at Warren’s feet and took to social media Wednesday, Jan. 11, to thank the FBI and media for finally coming to Orange to force the mayor and other elected officials to get their finances in order.

“Thank you, FBI and the media for finally shedding light on the flagrant abuses our citizens and the vast majority of city workers have suffered over the years,” said Meyer in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 11, just hours after the news broke that the F.B.I. had come in and “shut down” City Hall. “There is no reason that we should bear the cost and humiliation brought on by the greed and incompetence of a handful of our municipal government ‘public servants.’

“The coming indictments, prosecutions and convictions are not an end in themselves, but a beginning. We cannot sit back and expect the FBI and the press to make things right in our community. As Obama emphasized in his farewell address: ’Change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged and come together to demand it.”