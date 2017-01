This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several generations of New Jersey women — with dozens of buses from Essex County — participated in the Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, in protest of the previous day’s inauguration of President Donald Trump. With more than 500,000 attendees in Washington, D.C., the march also spurred affiliated marches in approximately 300 cities on six continents.

Photos Courtesy of Amy Simon