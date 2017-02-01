Morris Museum brings ‘Tree Tales’ to Hazel Elementary School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Third-grade students at Hazel Elementary School received a visit Jan. 25 from Dawn Esposito of the Morris Museum, who brought a curated collection of tree leaves and branches as part of the museum’s “Tree Tales” visiting outreach program.

Students were able to explore the collection and learn about the lifecycle of trees, animals that depend on trees, and the ways in which trees and their products are used by people.

Students watched a PowerPoint presentation and worked in groups to identify leaves and how to “read” a tree cookie, a cross-section of a tree trunk that reveals the different layers that comprise it.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD