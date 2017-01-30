WOHS cheerleaders take top honors at Roxbury competition

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School varsity, junior varsity and gameday cheerleading teams all took first-place honors at the Roxbury High School “Roxy Rumble” on Jan. 28.

In addition to its first-place win, the varsity squad was also named Fan Favorite by the judges.

“This was a great warmup to the UCA Nationals next month,” parent Lisa Scalora said in a press release.

The varsity squad will participate in the UA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 11 and 12. Read more about the qualifying competition here.