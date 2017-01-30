WOHS cheerleaders take top honors at Roxbury competition

Photo Courtesy of WOSD
West Orange High School cheerleaders again took top honors, wowing the audience and competition at the ‘Roxy Rumble’ competition on Jan. 28.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School varsity, junior varsity and gameday cheerleading teams all took first-place honors at the Roxbury High School “Roxy Rumble” on Jan. 28.

In addition to its first-place win, the varsity squad was also named Fan Favorite by the judges.

“This was a great warmup to the UCA Nationals next month,” parent Lisa Scalora said in a press release.

The varsity squad will participate in the UA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 11 and 12. Read more about the qualifying competition here.

