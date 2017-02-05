Expansion of schools explained by district

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has been reaching out to parents and community members in the district to discuss potential construction projects at four district schools: Washington and Yantacaw elementary schools, John H. Walker Middle School and Nutley High School.

The proposed construction projects are in response to overcrowding issues at all four facilities.

Five town-hall meetings, organized as forums for discussion, were announced on Jan. 4, and thus far, three meetings have been held, all well-attended by parents, staff, and community members and hosted by district administrators and members of the Nutley Board of Education.

Superintendent of Schools Julie Glazer, Business Administrator Karen Yeamans, and School Board President Daniel Carnicella all spoke at the meetings, along with architects from Di Cara Rubino Associates, who presented concept drawings for community review.

The decision to move ahead with the projects would be decided through a public referendum, with residents voting in September of this year to authorize the district to issue bonds to pay for the project.

The estimated cost of the entire project is $68.9 million, with the Nutley BOE committing $2.4 million of its capital reserve fund, which would reduce the total amount of the bonds to $66.5 million.

According to Yeamans, the issue of overcrowding in district schools first came to the attention of the board in 2012, after a demographic study suggested there would be an increase in enrollment in the district.

As of December 2015, there were 4,070 students enrolled at all seven district schools — five elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school.

Yeamans said that one of the objectives for the proposed construction centers around the sixth grade, which is currently housed within the elementary schools.

“We need to move the sixth grade into the middle school to provide them with more academic and social offerings,” Yeamans told the Nutley Journal in a phone call. “Middle school helps them prepare for high school and is a better academic environment. We need additions to house the sixth grade and provide extra room in the elementary schools.”

Glazer told the Nutley Journal that the district is currently at educational capacity.

“This is not the fire-code occupancy, but the available space for the effective delivery of instruction,” Glazer said in an email. “In conjunction with the demographer’s report detailing school overcrowding and an increase in the school-aged population of Nutley, aging buildings and the fact that the same building-space usage is essentially shrinking due to educational program requirements, has made the proposed building projects necessary.”

Glazer also touched on the need for more space in the elementary schools.

“The proposed building projects support the move of the sixth-graders out of the five elementary schools and into the middle school, therefore freeing three to four classrooms in each school and making John Walker Middle School a six-to-eight school,” Glazer said. “The expansion at Washington and Yantacaw

elementary schools, including six additional classrooms each and the movement of the grade-six students, allows for growing enrollment while eliminating the need for trailers at both schools.”

Glazer also said that with more available classroom space in grades K to five, the district would be able to keep class sizes smaller, although she noted that it is too soon to know the student-teacher ratio.

According to Glazer, there is also a critical need at Nutley High School for additional physical education/multi-use space, as well as a renovation of the media center/TV studio space.

“The current media center will be renovated, creating four additional classrooms and common-learning areas,” she said.

As far as any curriculum and program changes, Glazer noted that the district has already introduced the middle-school model at John Walker Middle School, including teaming and advisory.

“This would continue to include grade six,” she said. “We are also planning for the implementation of block scheduling at NHS beginning September 2017.

These structures, along with expansion, allow us the flexibility to offer a wide variety of programming that we currently are not able to provide. For example, pupils would be exposed to various areas of specialization at an earlier age on an exploratory basis, and develop interests that will feed into their high school programming. Sixth-graders would be provided the opportunity to use specialized facilities such as science labs and practical-arts spaces that they do not have access to in our current elementary structure.”

Carnicella said that the proposed expansion would provide much needed space not only for the delivery of student instruction, but the future need of potentially 500 additional students throughout the district.

“The additional classrooms proposed at both Washington and Yantacaw, which are both beyond capacity now and will continue to grow, allows for the elimination of the modular spaces at both schools,” Carnicella told the Nutley Journal.

According to Carnicella, the current media center at the high school would be converted into eight new learning spaces, as well as adding a new multipurpose space for current needs and future instruction.

Although cost is always a concern and is a consideration in all decisions made, said Carnicella, the BOE is taking all steps possible to reduce the financial impact.

“The BOE has reviewed the tax impact from the build and is looking at ways to spread the tax impact to our residents over a two-year period, which should help the community ease into an additional increase,” Carnicella said. “Based on the way the project needs to be staged in moving the sixth grade to the middle school, we would have the opportunity to bond for the middle school in year one and then bond for the remaining projects in year two as we approach the completion of the middle school.”

According to Carnicella, feedback from parents and community seems positive thus far.

“Yesterday being our first of several forums and community outreach events, the first impression seemed very positive, especially when recognizing that the school district is one of the most important components in a well- functioning sustainable community,” he said.

As for dealing with construction during the school year — should the referendum pass — Glazer said that the architects have a plan already in place.

“The architects have detailed a construction management plan for the community that prioritizes the safety of students, considers district testing and events schedules, as well as staging logistics including extra traffic and parking,” Glazer said. “They have extensive experience with school construction and gave us confidence with their plans and examples that the construction and continued high-quality education will coexist.”

According to Yeamans, the projected date for the conclusion of the project is 2020.

“Our goal is to have shovels in the ground by June 2018, with classes opening in September 2020,” Yeamans said.

Glazer noted that the community has expressed support for the projects, and that there is ample time until the referendum comes up for a vote in September to discuss issues and concerns.

“We will continue to gather community input and hold meetings into February,” Glazer said. “The board will continue to work with the architects to refine the concepts into final plans, and by the end of February the BOE will vote whether to move forward with a referendum.”

Carnicella said that the proposed projects will truly be a community decision.

“The Nutley Board of Education is passionate about our community, and the future outcomes of our children,” he said. “We want to make sure that our community we serve understands that our passion is their voice.”

Glazer said that she sees the projects as a great opportunity for the district.

“As a board, our goal was to try and get ahead of the population surge that is projected to occur over the next several years so we do not find ourselves in a reactive position with the added value of providing an enhanced experience for the sixth-grade migration to the middle school,” she said. “We have a real opportunity now to get ahead of what the future projections are suggesting and position us as formidable high-performing district for years to come.”