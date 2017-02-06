Big crowd, great food at Boosters fundraiser

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Music Booster Association held a fundraiser, Taste of the World II, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Good Shepherd Academy. It was a BYOB event, and a large crowd turned out to support Nutley High School musical education. “Last year, this was at the Elks Club,” said NMBA President Suzanne Harabedian. “We couldn’t fit in another person. So this year we got a bigger venue.” The school gym was packed this year. But there was enough food, including an abundant selection of hot entries, from which to choose, all donated by more than 24 local restaurants. A tricky tray auction collected more money for the cause, and the Nutley High School Jazz Lab was excellent. “Everything was donated,” Harabedian said.

— Photos by Daniel Jackovino