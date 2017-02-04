Deputy Mayor Cozzarelli honored by freeholders

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville Deputy Mayor Vincent Cozzarelli was honored by the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders during its Italian Heritage Month Celebration held at the Hall of Records on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event was co-sponsored by Freeholder Leonard Luciano of West Caldwell, District 4, and at-large Freeholder Vice President Brendan W. Gill of Montclair.

In addition, at-large Freeholder Patricia Sebold of Livingston also participated in the presentations and Cedar Grove Deputy Mayor Michael Maffucci, Essex County Administrator Ralph Ciallella and Former West Orange Deputy Mayor Michael Fabiano (posthumously) were also honored.

The first of the honorees for the event, Freeholder Vice President Gill presented Deputy Mayor Vincent Cozzarelli as a “good friend” and someone who stepped-up to introduce him to the Belleville community. “Not just politically, but to take a chance on someone looking to proudly give back to the community,” he said.

Cozzarelli spoke of the love and respect for family that he has been taught through his Italian culture. He thanked his family who were present, and acknowledged his father who passed away last year, “but I know he is here with me today,” he said. In a comedic moment, Cozzarelli described himself as being “more than Italian” because of his most cliche Italian name, “Vinny Anthony Cozzarelli.” In closing, he thanked freeholders Luciano and Gill for their leadership in hosting the event and noted, “It is rare to see young people in politics that are so dedicated to the public. There is no better example than the two of you and to be honored by two of my mentors is truly humbling.”

A third generation lifelong Belleville resident, Cozzarelli graduated from Belleville High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark, in 2005. With a strong engineering and technical background, he has accumulated over 10 years of business and management experience running his own successful company. Additionally, he devotes much of his time to the community through volunteer work and civic involvement.

Cozzarelli is serving his third term on the Belleville Township Council, where he has served the 3rd Ward since 2011. He has served as deputy mayor 2012-2013 and 2016-2017. He works with his fellow councilmembers to accomplish such goals as stabilizing taxes, increasing public safety and the continuation of free recreation programs.