GRHS art show under way at the train station

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Students of Glen Ridge High School art instructor Anne Malone are currently having an exhibition at the Ridgewood Avenue train station.

Abstract and representational works are on display. At the opening last week, Malone publicly introduced a web page addressing the need of GRHS art students or alumni who are looking for guidance into the professional art world. The page is named GR ARTCONNECTS. It was a project Malone started about a year and a half ago.

Helping her was Andrea Badagliacca, a former student; Alexandria Henry, a web designer; and Lou Mercurio, the president of the the Glen Ridge Arts Patrons Association, who assisted with the funding. Malone hopes the page will attract present and former Glen Ridge students, and all professionals, involved in all the visual arts, theater, music and architecture.