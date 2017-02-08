NJ Transit prepared for forecasted winter storm                                                                                     

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is prepared to manage the incoming winter storm forecasted to hit New Jersey in the next several hours. NJ Transit’s Emergency Operations Center is open and is monitoring the track of the winter weather and its potential effects on the Tri-State area. Personnel and assets have also been prepositioned, in order to address any issues that may arise during the morning rush hour as quickly as possible.

NJ Transit is expected to operate regular service on its bus, rail, light rail and Access Link services. However, as the storm unfolds, and as conditions warrant, NJ Transit will immediately advise customers of any service disruptions, delays or changes. Customers are strongly advised to sign up for My Transit Alerts, which provide customized notifications via email or text message based on a customer’s preferred mode of travel. My Transit alerts can be accessed by creating a free account on njtransit.com. In addition, customers are advised to monitor NJ Transit’s website and social media feeds on Twitter and Facebook, as well as tune in to broadcast traffic reports for the latest information.

Cross honoring will be in effect beginning Thursday, Feb. 9, at 4 a.m. on bus, rail and light rail services.

Current service impacts include:

Regular weekday service for rail, bus, light rail and Access Link will operate as long as conditions allow.

All 196 and 197 lines bus service will originate and terminate at West Milford Park and Ride. Rail will Cross Honor on the Port Jervis Line at the Harriman, Tuxedo and Sloatsburg Stations. Shortline bus will also be Cross Honoring.

Cross honoring will be in effect across rail, bus and light rail systems.

Due to the impending storm, Access Link is cancelling all trips between 3 and 5 a.m. Also, for the entire service day, all transfer trips are cancelled as well.

Snow fighting supplies and equipment across the state are stocked and ready to be deployed as conditions warrant.

NJ Transit’s preparations for the winter season began long before the first snowflakes began to fall. In the course of the fall and the months leading up to winter, crews have been busy inspecting and winterizing infrastructure, equipment and stations to be in the best possible position to handle winter’s potential wrath.

In early December, Executive Director Steven Santoro outlined the following steps NJ Transit has taken in advance of the winter weather season:

NJ TRANSIT Preparations for Winter Weather

Rail Operations

Hundreds of rail cars and locomotives have been “winterized,” a process that includes checking onboard heating systems, ventilation, thermostats, weather stripping and electronic components, as well as changing locomotive filters and fuel from a summer blend to a winter blend.

NJ Transit’s preventative maintenance program also includes the inspection and winter maintenance of more than 750 switches and switch heaters, overhead wire systems, 12 moveable bridges and wayside power at storage yards and terminals.

Two jet-engine-powered snow blowers are available to remove ice and snow from tracks and critical switching areas. In addition, all locomotives are equipped with snowplows to clear snow from the rails.

NJ Transit Rail Operations has 20,000 pounds of salt on hand with the ability to obtain an additional 100,000 pounds, if needed.

In addition, the year-round tree trimming program proactively minimizes downed trees or limbs along the right-of-way and on our overhead electrical system, personnel are on standby to quickly respond to reports of trees or limbs that could damage overhead wires or prevent safe passage of trains. The year-round tree trimming program is part of the preventative maintenance program.

Bus Operations

Bus maintenance personnel have checked the heating systems, engine fluids, tires, windshield wipers, doors and airbrake systems on NJ Transit’s 2,200 buses.

Bus snow-fighting equipment has been readied and ice/snow-inhibiting supplies have been restocked for winter to keep 52 bus loops, terminals and lots cleared throughout the state.

NJ Transit Bus Operations has 900 tons of bulk salt on standby statewide, with each of its 16 garages stocked with bag salt.

Vendor contracts have been finalized to perform plowing of larger park/ride facilities.

Light Rail Operations

Snowplows are ready to clear station platforms and park/ride lots.

All switch heaters have been tested.

Access Link

Due to the impending storm, Access Link is cancelling all trips between 3 and 5 a.m. only. Also, for the entire service day all transfer trips are cancelled as well. The upcoming storm will continue to be closely monitored and any service changes will be made as needed. Customers are asked to allow extra travel time and cancel any rides they may not need. Rides can be canceled right here on the web. Call the 800 number or check the NJ Transit website for updates.

Stations and Terminals

All rail stations equipped with heaters have been inspected to ensure that they are in proper working order.

All public address systems at rail stations and bus terminals have been inspected.

Travel Advice: