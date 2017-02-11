Lyons inducted into Elected Officials Hall of Fame

IRVINGTON, NJ — After more than 20 years of service to the Irvington Township community as the North Ward councilman, many of them as the lone voice of opposition on the seven-member governing body to the Team Irvington social and political organization, Municipal Councilman David Lyons recently learned he will being inducted into the New Jersey League of Municipalities’ Elected Officials Hall of Fame.

According to a Jan. 9 letter from the organization’s executive director, Michael J. Darcy, Lyons was set to be inducted into the Elected Officials Hall of Fame at the 25th annual Mayors’ Legislative Day event in the State House Annex in Trenton on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

“Congratulations; this honor is reserved for those governing body members active and retired who have served 20 years in elected municipal office,” the letter read. “We intend to shine a light on you as a pillar of your community and hold you up as an example of civic pride for all citizens to emulate.”

Lyons said he planned to travel to the state capitol to participate in the ceremony that has been 20-plus years in the making for him.

“I never expected to be in politics this long,” Lyons said Tuesday, Feb. 7. “But I’m passionate about helping people others and this was the best way for me to do it. I didn’t get in this for the accolades. It’s all about helping people. But it’s an honor to be recognized.”

Lyons said, after 20 years as an elected official in town with most of them spent “in the wilderness,” because he was “on the outs” with the those with power, he has finally found what he had been looking for as a public official. He said it has been refreshing to serve on the Irvington Municipal Council since Mayor Tony Vauss and Team Irvington Strong members, including at large councilwomen Renee Burgess, October Hudley and outgoing Council President Charnette Frederic were elected in 2014.

“That’s what I’ve been looking for; that’s what it’s supposed to be about — really doing something to benefit the community and the people in it,” said Lyons on July 1, at the Municipal Council’s Reorganization Meeting. “We had 20 years of two bad mayors. And now, in two years, we have a new mayor and a new council and things have changed for the better.”

Lyons credited his rise to the council’s top spot to Vauss’ leadership and the Team Irvington Strong social and political organization that succeeded the old Team Irvington organization, noting that he’s now a member of Team Irvington Strong, even though he was never a part of Team Irvington.

“I never thought I would ever be the council president before in the past, but when these new people came, yeah, I thought there was a possibility, because I never had a hatchet to bury with these guys,” said Lyons. “Everybody has just been straight. Everybody just wants to do the right thing. It’s been a breath of fresh air and new life. Now I have no problem, because everything that this mayor and this council are doing is positive.”

Lyons also praised the Irvington Police Department, calling it “an example for all police departments.” He said the mayor has breathed new life into Irvington and he was making that statement as a man who has survived open heart surgery.

“Now crime is down,” said Lyons on Tuesday, Feb. 7. “All of those things that I looked for before, they’re all happening and, as a result, Irvington is growing and progressing now, so how can I be mad about that?”

Vauss said any accolade, awards or honors that Lyons receives are well-earned and well-deserved.