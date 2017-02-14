Fourth annual Bowling for Scholarship Dollars raises $2,500

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fourth annual Bowling for Scholarship Dollars event, held at Eagle Rock Lanes on Feb. 4, raised $2,500 for the West Orange High School Principal’s Scholarship Fund, administered through the West Orange Scholarship Fund.

More than 100 members of the school and local community turned out to enjoy a fun evening and help WOHS Principal Hayden Moore raise money for the Principal’s Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating seniors at the annual West Orange Scholarship Fund Awards night, to be held June 8.

“Bowling night was a success!” Moore said in a press release. “I’m very grateful to everyone that came out and donated to support our Class of 2017 Principal’s Scholarship Fund. It’s always a fun night with a great mix of people having fun and supporting our seniors.”