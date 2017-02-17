GR BOE seeks 23M for school expansions

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Friday, Jan. 27, the Glen Ridge Board of Education approved a resolution to hold a special school district election, “Referendum 17,” on Tuesday, March 14, with the voting to take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition, voters will be able to participate by absentee ballot as in any other election. If Referendum 17 is approved by the voters, the single ballot question will authorize the board to sell bonds to finance capital improvements to all four existing district schools and to acquire and refurbish the former Central School building.

The total cost of the project is not to exceed $23,758,854. The district has been awarded funding by the state of New Jersey in the amount of 18.20 percent of the debt service, which will reduce the taxpayers’ share of the total cost to 81.80 percent, or an amount not to exceed $19,434,743. The state debt service relief will only be available if Referendum 17 passes. The board anticipates bonding the project over a 20- to 25-year period.

Referendum 17 is the culmination of several years of preparatory work by the board, including an energy audit, comprehensive facilities and facilities-use studies and an updated demographic study. To facilitate the district’s goal of achieving educational excellence, these studies have indicated the district’s need to upgrade critical building infrastructure and secure additional space to reduce class size. More information is at the Referendum 17 website at www.glenridge.org/Page/8372.

All registered Glen Ridge voters can participate in Referendum 17. Those who are not registered to vote in Glen Ridge must do so before Feb. 21 in order to be eligible to vote on March 14.

— Release is from GR BOE

For links to voting and registration information, go to www.glenridge.org/Page/8486.