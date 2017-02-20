DPW director says no problems with snow removal

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Even with the lack of snow this winter, the Bloomfield Department of Public Works and Parks did not lose its winter skills, as demonstrated by its handling of the Feb. 9 snowstorm.

“I think we did pretty well,” DPW Director Anthony Nesto said earlier this week. “The feedback was that residents were happy.”

According to various accounts, between 7 and 11 inches of snow fell in the North Jersey area with 8 inches recorded at Newark International Airport.

Nesto said resident satisfaction was helped by the Bloomfield Police Department clearing snow streets of parked cars and also the snowstorm tradition of letting people get their cars off the streets by parking them in school and recreation department parking lots. Other towns, he said, do not necessarily allow this.

On the day of the storm, Nesto had 40 people working.

“The first group came in at 4 a.m.,” he said.

The forecast was accurate and the department was prepared. The first crews salted to help the plowing later. Early rain was forecast to become snow and it did. With snow, time can be money.

“From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the guys are on the clock,” Nesto said. “The storm was not a huge financial burden with overtime.”

He figured overtime pay for this storm came to about $12,000. And that included extra work because of the refreezing that occurred Friday night. “The temperatures dropped drastically but we stayed on top of it,” Nesto said. “For a town with 405 streets, $12,000 is pretty good.”

Strong wind gusts kicked up considerably on Sunday into Monday. But Nesto said this helped to dry things out. He reported no trees down, although some branches fell. Flooding was not a problem, either.

The Bloomfield crew helped salt Broad Street, up in the Brookdale section. This is a county road.

“We worked hand-in-hand with the county on county roads,” Nesto said.

There were a few mechanical problems. Two small salting trucks and a small dump truck will have to be looked at by the mechanic before the next snowstorm arrives.

But with spring coming next month, how many snows could be left? Does it matter?

“I see improvements every year with snow and everything in general,” Nesto said.

“We0’re a more efficient organization over the last six years,” he added.

He said the department has brought its work ethic to the next level.

“My men and women deserve a great deal of credit,” he said. “We want to make everyone’s quality of life better. They brought it to that, and I’m a tough grader.”