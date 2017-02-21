Sea Turtle Recovery Center opens at TBZ

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Prudential Sea Turtle Recovery Center at Turtle Back Zoo officially opened Friday, Feb. 10. Essex County partnered with nonprofit Sea Turtle Recovery to operate the facility, which will nurse cold-stunned or injured turtles back to health so they can be released back into the ocean.

Looking at sea turtles in the new facility with the are, from left, Sea Turtle Recovery Co-Executive Officer Brandi Biehl, PES&G Vice President of State Government Affairs Rick Thigpen, Prudential Foundation Executive Director Shane Harris, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., Joe Taylor from Matrix Development, Freeholder Patricia Sebold and Sea Turtle Recovery Co-Executive Officer William Deerr.