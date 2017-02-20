WOHS cheerleaders place third and seventh nationally

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School varsity cheerleaders returned from a whirlwind weekend in Orlando, Fla., competing in the National High School Cheerleading Championship on Feb. 10 and 11. As a result of their performances at the competition, they are third-place bronze medalists in the Large Varsity Non-Tumble Game Day and seventh place in the Medium Varsity Non-Tumble Division.

“The team outscored 23 other teams to place seventh nationally,” head coach Olivia Del Spina said in a press release.

When the snowstorm that dumped approximately eight inches of snow and ice on West Orange on Feb. 9, the coaches and parents scrambled to ensure the girls would make it to Orlando in time for the competition. The team arrived in Florida in time to prepare and compete in a series of back-to-back competitions that saw them place in both the semifinals and finals.

“The National High School Cheerleading Championship is the most prestigious cheerleading championship in the country,” Del Spina said. “This event is hosted by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and teams are required to qualify at regional events to attend the national event.

“The coaches are unbelievably proud of the girls,” Del Spina continued. “We went to nationals with two goals: first, to hit our routines; and second, to make it to the final round. I can proudly say we did that and more! The team hit not one but four routines at the championship — three out of the four with zero deductions — made it to the final rounds in two divisions and brought home two national trophies.”

What’s next for the magical Mountaineers?

“After a very successful national, the next stop for the varsity competition team is the NJCDCA State Championship on March 5,” Del Spina said.

The team routines from the competition can be viewed here.