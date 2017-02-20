SOMA welcomes refugee family

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last fall, three synagogues in South Orange — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, Beth El Congregation and Congregation Oheb Shalom — set out to help resettle at least one refugee family and give them a new start in South Orange-Maplewood. The first family, refugees from the devastation in Syria, arrived in mid-January.

Two weeks ago, the synagogues were asked to take in a second family. The short notice presented a challenge with regard to finding proper housing. That challenge was met thanks to the commitment of AirBnB and the graciousness of the Bennett family of West Orange who are providing temporary housing while a longer-term solution is found. The second family, a family of six who fled Iraq, arrived last week and are adjusting well.

The Bennetts held a “welcome home” dinner gathering where Michaela Bennett noted, “Our family and our community has grown by six and we are thrilled you are here.”

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, village Trustee Stephen Schnall, Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca and Rabbi Dan Cohen of TSTI joined the celebration.

The success of this endeavor has only been possible thanks to the commitments of countless members of the three synagogues and other members of the SOMA community. Funding has come from a GoFundMe Campaign that has thus far raised of $64,0000. Because the community is committed to continuing this important work and welcoming additional refugees, the campaign is still active. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/help-resettle-refugee-families.

Photos Courtesy of Buzz1441