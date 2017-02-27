Glen Ridge had much progress during 2016

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Except for a Baldwin Street tract where a developer has connected five properties with plans to raze the houses and build 125 residential units, open land remains unavailable in Glen Ridge. Consequently, progress in the boro has traditionally focused on infrastructure. Last year, there were a notable improvements.

Linden Avenue Elementary School refurbished its multi-purpose room during the summer. With state funding of public schools cut, Glen Ridge parents filled the breach by fundraising. The Linden Avenue project cost $80,000. The annual “Spring Fling,” by the home and school association at Linden Avenue, raised around $20,000.

According to Principal Joseph Caravela, the room was gutted.

New shelving, lighting and a makerspace, among the improvements, were installed.

Other summer projects were at Glen Ridge High School. The GRHS Home and School, and the board of education, funded a library make-over. Tables with computer screens were added; electric window shades and a coat of paint improved the space. New gym bleachers were installed.

There was another project at Ridgewood Avenue School. A cafeteria storage room was made into a student-run store. Previously, students used the cafeteria tables for any sales. Principal Mike Donovan said the store would provide credible, real-life experience for student shopkeepers. The Ridgewood Home and School contributed $500 to purchase the inventory.

While keeping itself historically correct, the Glen Ridge Country Club reached the halfway point of its 16-month modernization. A new building was constructed for an expanded pro shop. But the building also features a virtual golf course, and a virtual driving range. A bay door opens for actual drives onto the course. At the clubhouse, exterior seating for diners and a second kitchen were added.

More recreational improvements for residents occurred at Carteret Park. The borough removed and replaced 18 inches of soil and installed a new drainage system to correct a persistent problem. The borough had tried twice before to improve the drainage. This attempt is costing $300,000.

New playground equipment was installed at the park for $100,000 and an off-leash, dog area was created.

The Glen Ridge Police Department began a pilot program for body cameras. In July, several officers on daytime patrol started wearing the cameras. The program expanded to nighttime patrols during the fall.

Another kind of progress using technology was made at GRHS when an art teacher created a website, exclusively for GRHS students and graduates, who are looking to find employment in the arts.

Since restoration and fundraising are essential to keeping an infrastructure healthy, two additions to this progress report should be noted.

The 65-year-old Moeller organ in the Christ Episcopal Church, mechanically failing, was restored and refitted with digital components. The cost to the church was $60,000.

And the Friends of the Glen Ridge Public Library held its first-ever, townwide garage sale. A one-day event, it netted $1,250 to support library programs.