Bill Lewis, former longtime Orange councilman, dies

ORANGE, NJ — Former Orange City Council President William “Bill” Lewis died of complications from congestive heart disease and related symptoms at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark on Saturday, Feb 18. He was 84 years old.

A wake for the former councilman will be held Friday, Feb. 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s AME Church in Orange, with a viewing Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the funeral service at noon at St. Matthew’s.

Born Nov. 9, 1932, Lewis was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and had a long career as an engineer and corporate executive at AT&T. He served on the Orange City Council for 20 years, including during former Mayor Mims Hackett’s administration.

“At the time, he was the longest-serving councilperson,” said his daughter, Michele Lewis-Monteilh.

However, Lewis was not on the council when Hackett was indicted and charged with submitting false expense reports and getting reimbursed for them or when he was caught accepting a bribe for approving an insurance contract, as part of the statewide undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation sting operation that also netted many other prominent Democratic Party elected officials.

Lewis always said one of his great regrets was that he wasn’t in office when Hackett’s troubles began because, he believed, if he had been on the council at the time, he probably could have helped prevent them. Former Zoning Board member Janice Morrell said those sentiments are a good indication of the kind of community-minded man Lewis was, and that his values were reflected in how he lived his life.

“We have lost someone who, as an elected official, believed in and conducted himself according to the tenets of accountability to constituents, integrity and adherence to laws,” said Morrell on Tuesday, Feb. 21. “He answered all questions. He was respectful of others. He wanted all elected officials to learn and deliver services, according to their respective statutory responsibilities.”

Morrell also said Lewis distinguished himself because “he communicated,” adding that she would always remember him because “he did not like nonsense, laziness or liars.”

“As a former council member, he spoke and provided instructive vignettes,” Morrell said. “He loved our city and wanted to see it reach its full potential. Without public fanfare or acknowledgement, he worked tirelessly to bring educational opportunities to our youth. I miss our every-other-day telephone conversations.”

Morrell isn’t the only person in Orange who said Lewis will be missed; as the word of his death spread, many others took to social media to express their grief and sense of loss.

Lewis is survived by his daughter, Michele Lewis-Monteilh and her husband, Richard; his son, Rodney S. Lewis and his wife, Aaliya; his sisters, Mary Pugh and Edith Lewis; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Dr. Evelyn G. Lewis.