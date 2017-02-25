Orange Council insists BOE special election still happening

ORANGE, NJ — The contested Orange Board of Education special election to elect two new members to the current seven-member board, increasing the total membership to nine, is still planned for March 14. Orange voters chose in the November 2016 election to shift from a Type 1 appointed school board to a Type 2 elected one.

“Just wanted to let you know that there will not be a hearing tomorrow regarding school board election,” Orange City Council President Donna K. Williams said in an email Tuesday, Feb. 14. “It should be next week. I will keep you posted.”

Williams gave that update in response to questions by residents about what the council’s next move regarding the special election. The Orange City Council has hired attorney Robert Tarver to represent the city in court to fight an injunction filed with the state Department of Education by the BOE to stop the election. The BOE is represented by attorney Stephen Edelstein.

Neither Tarver nor Edelstein could be reached for comment about when they are scheduled to appear in court as the Record-Transcript went to press this week.

According to Frank Belluscio, deputy executive director for the New Jersey School Boards Association, “the process of transitioning from a Type I appointed school board to a Type II elected school board following voter approval of a referendum” is a “process … based on New Jersey statute, N.J.S.A. 18A:9-4 et seq., N.J.S.A. 19:60-1.1., and N.J.S.A. 19:60-2.”

“If the appointed board of education had less than nine members, the size of the board must be increased to nine members,” according to state statutes. “The selection of the additional members can take place at a special school election. Special school elections may take place on the fourth Tuesday in January; the second Tuesday in March; the last Tuesday in September, or the second Tuesday in December. Special school elections are called by the board of education. The county clerk or county board of elections is responsible for conducting the elections.”

However, according to state law, “By default, the district’s annual school election will take place in April — unless either the school board or the municipal governing body adopts a resolution, or the voters approve a referendum, to set the district’s annual school election in November.”

Unless the NJDOE grants the injunction requested by the current, appointed BOE, a special election will take place. In the meantime, Williams and Orange City Council Vice President and East Ward Councilman Kerry Coley said the special election is still on schedule and the candidates who have been certified to run for the two available board seats should be campaigning.

Orange City Clerk Joyce Lanier held the drawing for ballot positions for the two open BOE positions Friday, Feb. 3, in City Hall.

The results of the drawing for the 8-month BOE term are: 1-Derrick Henry; 2-Pat Arthur; 3-John Lagell; 4-Fred Vandermeer Jr.; 5-Mia Garrett; 6-Francenria E. Moore; 7-Courtney J. Thomas; and 8-Tisa Singleton.

The results for a BOE term of 1 year 8 months are: 1-Anthony P. Johnson; 2-Thomas M. Wright; 3-Tyrone Tarver; 4-Celeste Newell; 5-Hashim Garrett; 6-Marie Y. Celestin; 7-Terri A. Jackson; 8-David Wright; 9-Elroy A. Corbitt; 10-Rachel G. Archelus; and 11-Melissa Kollar.

“I’ve spoken to some radio hosts and other media people about setting up a candidates’ forum for all of the candidates that are running on the March 14 ballot,” Williams said Feb. 14. “We don’t have a lot of time to pull this together but we’re doing everything that we can to make it happen so people can come out and meet the people that are running for the board and hear what they have to say so they can make their own decisions about who they want to vote for. It’s all about empowering parents and the public for the greater good of everyone in Orange.”

According to the city clerk, there are 15,000 registered voters in Orange. Only about one-third of the city’s voters — 5,077 — turned out for the Nov. 8, 2016 election, which proposed Public Question No. 1 to change the BOE type, according to the Essex County Clerk’s Office. Of those voters, 3,899 — nearly 77 percent — voted to change from an appointed board to an elected board; 1,178 voted to maintain the status quo.

“Regardless of the outcome of a particular election we’ve got to do better when it comes to voter turnout,” said Coley on Feb. 14. “We need more people to come out and vote, especially on March 14, when we hold the first Board of Education (election) ever in Orange. Your vote is your voice. If you have something to say and you want to be heard, then come out and vote.”