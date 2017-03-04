SOMA Board of Ed affirms commitment to educating all children

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At the Feb. 27 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education meeting, board members voted to affirm the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s commitment to educating all children.

The board passed Resolution No. 3536, which states the district’s goal to education all children, regardless of ethnicity or immigration status.

“The School District of South Orange Maplewood has a well-settled obligation under the Constitution of the United States to provide a free and appropriate public education to all school-age children without regard to their immigration status or their family members’ immigration status,” the resolution read. “The Board has taken note of historical and recent rhetoric targeting immigrant communities, ethnic groups and religious populations.

“The Board desires to assure all South Orange and Maplewood residents of the district’s commitment to educating all school-age children who live in the district, as required by law,” the resolution continued. “The School District of South Orange Maplewood is committed to ensuring that the climate in district schools is welcoming for all students and their families, and that all students’ families are treated as partners in their children’s education.”