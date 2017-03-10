Irvington High School wins the 2017 Essex County Consumer Bowl Championship title

IRVINGTON, NJ — For the ninth straight year, the Irvington High School Consumer Bowl Team has won the Essex County Championship. The county competition was on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at West Caldwell Tech High School. Irvington High School competed with West Side High School and the following Essex County Vocational/Technical Schools: Bloomfield, Newark North 13th Street and West Caldwell.

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs has sponsored the event since 1997. The Consumer Bowl is a fun, game show-style competition that tests students’ knowledge about consumer laws and fraud. The students who participate in the consumer bowl learn invaluable information they can use to protect themselves and their families now and in the future.

Team captain Oluchukwu Ibe said, “The Consumer Bowl is a win-win for all students in the competition. Even though only one team advances to the Regional Round, all the students gain valuable knowledge.”

Team member Faith Northern added, “The Consumer Bowl broadens students’ horizons in this completion and in life. We learn about consumer protection laws and regulations that are important to us and wouldn’t have known, if we weren’t involved in the competition.”

Joseph Romano, team adviser, said, “We are looking forward to competing in the Northern Region Championship on April 7. I want to thank Melanie Hazim, DCA outreach director; Dulcelina Pena, Consumer Bowl coordinator; and the entire staff of the Division of Consumer Affairs for sponsoring the Consumer Bowl Competition.”

Congratulations to: Oluchukwu Ibe, captain; and members Faith Northern, Zaynah Mohammed, Obadai Annan and Miraj Seepersad.