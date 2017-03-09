West Orange cheerleaders win 2017 NJCDCA state championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School varsity cheerleaders took top honors at the New Jersey Cheerleading and Dance Association state championship in the Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Division on March 5. The annual event was held at the Sun Bank Arena in Trenton. This is the second year in a row the team has taken the state title.

The state championship caps off a stellar season for the Mountaineers, who captured the SEC Conference Championship, were UCA Regional champions, were UCA Garden State champions, and came in third and seventh place nationally at the NHSCC Competition held in Orlando, Fla., in February.

“This was our last competition of the 2016-17 season and we could not be happier to end an overall great season on such a high note,” head coach Olivia Del Spina said in a press release. “The coaches are extremely proud of these 16 girls for all of their hard work and dedication this season and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the West Orange cheerleading program!”

Del Spina coached the team to success along with varsity assistant coach Taylor Calixto. This year’s varsity team was comprised of: seniors Amanda Scalora, Danielle Arrabito, Emma Scalora and Skyler Fleisher; juniors Grace Loma, Kassandra Castillo, Kaycie Elifani, Matigan Kohlman, Nephtalie Celestin, Oneida Aduko, Rachel Scott and Veronica Cardona; and sophomores Brianna Griffin, Erica Odoemene, Linnea Nichols and Viviana Cardona.